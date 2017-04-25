44 IPOB Members Get Freedom In Bayelsa Court

Nearly forty-four members of the Indigenous People ‎of Biafra (IPOB) were set free, on Tuesday, by a Yenagoa Magistrate Court.

The IPOB members were arrested in October 2016 by men of the Joint Military Task Force code named Operation Delta Safe during their meeting at Okaka Area of the state capital and handed to the Police authorities for prosecution.

They were charged to Court by the Police on three count charges bordering on Conspiracy, Beach of Public Peace and Unlawful gathering.

According to the court,

It was said that the Nigerian Police failed to produce a credible witness to substantiate the three count charges against the IPOB members.