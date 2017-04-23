Why Actor Bakare’s Death Shocked Fans

But TELL can confirm that until the time the actor died on Saturday, April 22, there were concerns about the appropriateness of the decision to back down on a follow-up treatment abroad. Click To Tweet

Sometime ago the news came that Olumide Bakare, the loquacious lead character in the ‘Oluwalambe’ drama series was recuperating. As a matter of fact, it was said that he would soon return to the location.

The man who was treated at the University College Hospital, UCH in Ibadan last year for lung related ailment was to have been flown abroad for a follow-up treatment before the plan changed.

While there some appeal was made for his medical care because after spending so much, he was running out of pocket.

A loved actor, he started his carrier in Ibadan where he was based throughout. Then he performed on what used to be the popular television series, ‘Koko Close ‘ on NTA Ibadan.