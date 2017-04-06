Ahmed Musa, Super Eagles Star, Arrested, Released In London

Nigerian soccer star, Ahmed Musa, was reportedly arrested in London today for wife battery. According to The Sun of London, the Leicester City striker was led away from his London Home by Policemen on suspicion of assaulting his wife, Jamila. Reports say the arrest happened not long after the former Kano

Pillars star shared a picture of his wife on his Instagram, wishing her a happy birthday. “On this special day, may you have: All the joy, your heart can hold; All the smiles, a day can bring; And all the blessings, a life can unfold. May God bestow you with His bounties and blessings! Happy Birthday to my Queen ” gushed Musa, who joined Leicester City for £16 million from CSKA Moscow. The player’s arrest, however, didn’t last long as another British paper, the Guardian later reported that he had been released by the police without charge. The paper quotes one Tony Harris who denied that Musa beat up his wife. What happened, he said, was just a row.