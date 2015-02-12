Almond Butter as an Antioxidant

Contrary to popular belief that butter contains saturated fat, which is harmful, not all butter falls in such category. Almond butter, which is a type of butter made from almond nuts, has been found to have more nutritional benefits than other types of butter. Almond butter contains Vitamin E that helps to protect the cells from oxidative damage. As an antioxidant, Vitamin E can neutralize free radicals, preventing these harmful chemicals from oxidising Deoxyribonucleic Acid, DNA, and proteins, which damages the cells. Vitamin E supports health communication between the cells, and prevents blood lipid oxidation, which is a process linked to cardiovascular disease.

Almond butter can also help to boost magnesium intake. It has been proven that magnesium contributes to the function of the nervous system, facilitating muscle contraction, as well as supporting metabolism. Like calcium, magnesium helps the body produce energy, which synthesizes fatty acids needed for energy storage.

Almond butter has also been proven to be advantageous due to its high iron content. It is a known fact that iron promotes healthy oxygen transport; helps the body make hemoglobin and myoglobin, two proteins that oxygenate the tissues. Like Vitamin E, iron protects the cells from oxidative damage by helping to activate antioxidant enzymes in the cells.

The University of Massachusetts Medical School, United States, highlights almond butter derived from the nuts as one item that should appear more frequently in a diet. Aside from providing calcium and copper, which are minerals that play an active role in the body, almond butter also offers cardiovascular benefits because of its fibre and fat content; mostly unsaturated fatty acids. These fats improve the blood cholesterol levels to combat cardiovascular disease, and also provide energy.