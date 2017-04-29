Ambode Opens Editors’ Convention 

The governor said his government has made efforts to tackle the indicators of recession like unemployment. Akinwunmi Ambode Click To Tweet

Governor Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos State has declared open the biennial convention of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE today at the Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja. The governor lauded the theme of the conference f the conference: A Nation in Recession: Wither The Nigerian Media? The governor said his government has made efforts to tackle the indicators of recession like unemployment.

He said his government has put in place portfolios that address the problem of unemployment because the unemployment figure went up from 18% in 2015 to 27% in 2016.

He also expressed his resolve to continue to address the infrastructural challenges in the state by partnering with the private sector. Ambode, therefore, advised the Guild to embrace partnership in its engagements. Emma Agu, a former managing director of Champion Newspaper gave the lead paper on the theme.

The event was chaired by Prince Tony Momoh, a former minister of information who is a fellow of the Guild. The Tony Momoh Foundation donated books to the Guild.

The convention has resumed the business session, with talks on Pension Funds for Editors: Taking Care of your Tomorrow Today.