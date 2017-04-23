APC Mourns Senator Adeleke

Adeleke, known for his classy political strategy earned the sobriquet \”Serubawon\” (literal meaning \’intimidate the opponents \’) during his campaign for the office of governor in 1992. Shola

The All Progressives Congress, APC in Osun State has described as a ‘monstrous blow’ the death this morning of Isiaka Adeleke, a senator representing Osun West district in the State.

A statement signed by Kunle Oyatomi, the party’s director of publicity, research, and strategy said, “Our party is in great sadness and shock because this is a monstrous blow to the APC which will be virtually impossible to overcome in the short run.”

Adeleke who was said to have been active until last night suffered a heart attack in the early hours of today, Sunday, April 23. Though he was rushed to a notable private hospital in Osogbo, he could not be revived by the team of doctors there.

He was a former governor of the state and a two-time senator of the federal republic. There were speculations in the political circle that Adeleke might have sought to run again for the office of governor in the state in next year’s election. Besides, he was a pillar of the party in the state and the Southwest geo-political zone.

The vacuum that his departure creates probably informs the lamentation in Oyatomi’s statement when he said,

‘we are momentarily shaken and short of words to respond to this tragic event appropriately, except to advise supporters, friends and family to summon courage, (however hard it may be), to pray for and mourn this fallen hero of Nigerian politics in general and Osun State in particular.”

Adeleke, known for his classy political strategy earned the sobriquet “Serubawon” (literal meaning ‘intimidate the opponents ‘) during his campaign for the office of governor in 1992. He ran the affairs of the state when the country ran a somewhat unconstitutional political system of diarchy. Then Ibrahim Babangida, now retired general, and the self-styled military president was head of state.