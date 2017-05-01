Army Kill Ossy Ibori A Notorious Militant Leader

The suspect was killed in the early hours of Monday morning during a shootout at a military checkpoint in Ajapa Creek, according to reports.

According to a source, he was gunned down along with some members of his gang, while his body was identified by some of the locals in the area in Ese-Odo Local Government Area.

Ossy’s corpse is reported to have been recovered by the military while other members of his gang retreated to the creeks.

While some members of his gang had earlier been arrested by officers of the Inspector-General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team, and Ossy has been on the police watch list for his alleged involvement in various kidnappings in Lagos, Ogun and the South-South states.

The troops recovered one AK-47 rifle and four magazines, while the search for other criminals who jumped into the water with gunshot wounds is ongoing.

According to the reports, “Criminal gangs led by late Ossy Ibori have been terrorising parts of Lagos, Ogun and Ondo states prior to this operation. They committed many atrocities, threatening the peace and security of the general areas.

It was reported that “Last month, the gang killed an Army Captain and some policemen at Ikorodu. Also late last year, they abducted students and staff of a secondary school. The criminals, in addition, carried out several attacks at Ese-Odo community around Ajakpa, Safarogbo and Balowo areas”.

One gallant soldier, however, paid the supreme price while three others sustained gunshot wounds and have since been moved to the military hospital for proper medical attention.

The military urged residents of the affected communities to remain calm, vigilant and support the troops with valuable information on the whereabouts of other criminals.