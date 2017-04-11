Canada, US And Mexico Bid To Host FIFA World Cup

For the first time in the history of organised football, the world may get to watch the FIFA World Cup in three venues simultaneously. This follows the decision of three countries-Canada, Mexico and the United States of America – to present a joint bid to FIFA to host the 2026 World Cup. The proposal was made public at the World Trade Center in New York, Monday and was attended by head of soccer federation of the three sister nations: Decio de Maria, president of Mexico’s federation, Victor Montagliani, Canadian soccer association president, and Sunil Gulati, president of U.S. Soccer Federation.

It’s now left for FIFA to weigh the offer, spurn or endorse it. Should it scale through, it will be the second time, since 2002, that more than one country hosted soccer’s most prestigious competition. South Korea and Japan jointly hosted the 2002 world cup, and while that presented challenges in terms of logistics for some teams and fans having to traverse both venues, the prospect of a triple host may be worth giving a try. Coming at a time of US and Mexico strained relations, however, over immigration matters, not a few persons consider the synergy perplexing. But Gulati assured that Donald Trump, American President, who, during his political campaign, made an issue of and indeed reaped capital from his promise to restrict illegal migration from the US-Mexico border, has given his support to the bid. “The president of the United States is fully supportive and encouraged us to have this joint bid. He’s especially pleased to have Mexico as part of this bid. We’re not at all concerned about some of the issues that other people may raise,” said Gulati.