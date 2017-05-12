Chelsea Players To Collect £5m Title Bonus

Chelsea players are in line to receive a £5million bonus if they secure the Premier League title tonight against West Brom.

According to The Times reports, Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich, agreed to the reward last summer.

The large sum will be divided predominantly among the members of the squad who appeared the most throughout the season.

However, it is reported that 10 percent of the sum is reserved for unused substitutes and squad members, which means the likes of John Terry, Asmir Begovic, and Michy Batshuayi, will all be rewarded.

The club Manager, Antonio Conte, and his staff will receive a different sum compared to the players.