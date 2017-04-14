CIBN Hosts World Conference Of Banking Institutes

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria,CIBN, has announced its readiness to host all banking institutes, including over one thousand banking and finance professionals in the world at the 22nd edition of the World Conference of Banking Institutes which holds in Lagos from April 24 to 28, 2017 at Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The theme of this year’s edition is “Re-Thinking the Future of Banking and Finance & Life Long Learning” The Conference is a biennial global forum that brings together, a large number of CEOs, senior executives, professionals and other stakeholders engaged in banking and other financial services, education and training.

The event which promises to be intellectually enriching and impactful will also provide a platform for networking and business opportunities.

The Conference is also an avenue to brainstorm on how to get ahead of the challenges associated with the future of banking.

To this effect, a handful of distinguished speakers, panelists and paper presenters across the globe – Americas, Australia, Asia, Europe and other parts of Africa have confirmed their participation.

Some of the renowned personalities that will be speaking at the event include Adjiedj Bakas, a distinguished thought leader and author of the Future of Banking;Kevin Moore, director, Global Business Development, Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI, UK);Kay Luan Tay,executive director, Australia New Zealand Institute;Collin Morrison, president,European Banking and Financial Services Training Association; His Highness, Muhammad Sanusi II, CON, FCIB, Sarkin Kano, former governor, Central Bank of Nigeria.

Other speakers expected include, Siong Choy Chong, chief technical officer ,Quality Assurance, Finance Accreditation Agency ,FAA, Malaysia;Gloria Grandolini, senior director, Finance and Markets Global Practice, The World Bank Group; J. N. Misra, chief executive officer, Indian Institute of Banking and Finance; Folashodun Shonubi, FCIB, managing director, Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc;Simon Thompson, Chief Executive, Chartered Banker Institute, Scotland;Milton Weeks, executive governor, Central Bank of Liberia; Olateju Somorin, president/chairman of Council The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria,CITN among speakers of international repute.

The Conference began in the United Kingdom in 1975 with the objective of providing a global platform for the review of the achievements recorded and challenges faced by banking and finance institutes in the world in playing their role in supporting the financial sector performance and profitability.

CIBN won the rights to host the Conference on April 7, 2015, after it was unanimously voted, in Seoul, South Korea, at the 21st edition of the Conference organized by the Korea Institute of Bankers.

CIBN had secured the support of regional groups from different continents such as the European Banking & Financial Services Training Association EBTN, Asian-Pacific Association of Banking Institutes International Conference (APABI) and Alliance of African Institutes of Bankers (AAIOB), as well as the Central Bank of Nigeria, Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Bankers Committee, as well as the Nigerian Embassy in the Republic of South Korea and the Federal Government of Nigeria to host the Conference.

AkinwunmiAmbode, governor of Lagos State, has also lined up the Conference as part of the activities to celebrate the 50 years anniversary of the creation of the Lagos. For him, the Conference is a platform to promote financial tourism in the State.

According to the Governor, the Conference will be an avenue to showcase the rich cultural heritage, hospitality and investment potentials of Lagos whilst attracting more foreign direct investments into the State.

In a similar vein, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunusi, Ojaja II, the Ooni of Ife and the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnanyelugo Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe have, in separate fora, said they would personally leverage the event to advance the culture of the African race.

Twenty-one countries have hosted the Conference in the past, some of which include USA, Ireland, Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Taiwan, Sweden, the Netherlands South Africa, Zimbabwe, Kenya and several others. This is the first time a West African country will be hosting the world event.

Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, the vice president is expected to be the distinguished guest of honour at the opening ceremony of the conference.