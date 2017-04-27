Coup Plot Foiled In South Africa

The Police in South Africa have arrested a suspected Coup Plotter for planning to assassinate almost 19 people

, including government ministers, officials of state-owned firms and prominent citizens.

The twenty three years old was arrested on Wednesday following undercover operations in the capital, Pretorial, and Johannesburg.

South Africa Police

He was a founding member of the Anti-State Capture Death Squad Alliance (ASCDSA), was arrested when he was trying  to explain to donours how the assassination of state capture beneficiaries was going to be carried out by the undercover coup plot snipers.

