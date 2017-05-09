Court Clears Oronsaye Of Corruption Charges

Nigeria’s Former Head of Civil Service, Mr Stephen Oronsaye has just been discharged and acquitted from charges of corruption by the EFCC at court 5 Abuja FCT, Maitama, on Tuesday. He was discharged of the N190 million corruption charges levelled against him.

Also, Oronsaye was the Chairman, Presidential Committee on Financial Action Task Force, set up by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He was docked on seven counts charges, bordering on breach of trust and diversion of N190 million meant for the committee he chaired.

The judge, Justice Olasumbo Goodluck, in her ruling on the no-case submission filed by Oronsaye, held that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against Oronsaye.