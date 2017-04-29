Egbemode Returns As NGE President 

Funke Egbemode, Editor in chief of the New Telegraph has been returned unopposed for the office of president of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE.

She will be leading the Guild for the next two years. Egbemode had occupied the position in acting capacity following the appointment of Femi Adesina and Mohammed Garba Deen as special adviser media and publicity to President Buhari and AGM at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC respectively.

Elected along with her are Gaya, deputy president; Fred Fabor, Vice President (east); Hajia Sani, Vice President (north); Isa Mustapha, Vice President (west); Victoria Ibanga, general secretary; Mary Atolagbe, asst general secretary and Ray Echebiri as treasurer. Other positions include social and publicity secretary and members standing committees.

The election was conducted by a committee led by Mr. Ray Ekpu, erstwhile chief executive of Newswatch magazine.