Europa League Semi-Finals: Man U Vs Celta, Ajax Vs Lyon

Manchester United have been drawn against Celta Vigo in the Europa League semi-finals.

In the second tie, Ajax will take on Lyon. The first legs will take place on May 4 and second leg on May 11, while the final will kick off 13 days later, on May 24 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Currently, 5th in the Premier League, Jose Mourinho’s United will be keen to win the title as that would guarantee them Champions League football next season should they fail to claim end up top four.

They are clear favorites against Celta Vigo who have never won a European title and are currently 10th in La Liga.