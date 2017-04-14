More Facts On EFCC’s Ikoyi Huge Find 

The identity of the person(s) connected to the huge amount of money uncovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC at an Ikoyi, Lagos residence remains uncertain. This follows denials by two people who had been speculated to have some links with the building.

For instance, though Adamu Muazu, former national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP admitted that he built the house, he said he longer had any legal claim to it. According to him, as an estate developer, he had sold the building on per flat basis to enable him to repay a bank loan he acquired to develop the property.

Unfortunately, the former party leader would also not be able to immediately assist the EFCC with the identity of the current landlords because he sold the flats through ‘established estate agents ‘. However, since Muazu sold through established agents, it is most likely that he would connect the anti-corruption agency, which he praised for its gallantry, to the agents on demand.

An online medium had revealed that Muazu owned the building. The medium also stated that the apartment which housed the money belonged to Esther Nnamdi-Oghue, a former managing director ( retail downstream) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC. But the woman also denied ownership of the apartment.

Emeka Etiaba, a senior advocate of Nigeria, SAN distanced the woman from the apartment or its content. In a statement issued on her behalf, Etiaba said his client had nothing to do with the property. While commending the efforts of the anti-graft agency to fight corruption, the lawyer expressed confidence that the EFCC will get the authentic owners of the apartment and the money, if it has not known that already.

The agency had announced the uncovering of $43,449,947; £27,800 and over N23 million in one of the apartments in the building at Osborn, Ikoyi, Lagos. It is the latest in the operations by the EFCC in recent time, particularly since the approval of the whistleblower policy by the Muhammadu Buhari administration.