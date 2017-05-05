France Bans Extremely Thin Models

From this Saturday, May 6, 2017, extremely thin models will no longer be allowed to display their stuff on the runway to model clothes and other items. The French say models must have a minimum body mass index in consonance with the stipulation of the World Health Organization.

The move is coming on the heels of models adopting extreme measures to remain thin in order to fit in into the mode and expectation of the industry. The extreme measures have led to some of them looking so bony that standing upright becomes an arduous task. This has led to rise in diseases such as anorexia and bulimia and deaths in some cases.

Bulimia is “ an emotional disorder characterised by a distorted body image and an obsessive desire to lose weight, in which bouts of extreme overeating are followed by fasting or self-induced vomiting or purging while, Anorexia is “an emotional disorder characterised by an obsessive desire to lose weight by refusing to eat.”

Related