G24 Meeting: Tax Revenue, Inclusive Growth, Budget Transparency Take Centre Stage

Finance minister, Kemi Adeosun has called for a focus on non-oil revenue growth, tax compliance, and budget accountability to drive sustainable economic development.

The minister spoke at a meeting convened by the G24 Group to discuss strategies to drive non-oil revenue and achieve inclusive growth.

The minister said, “Revenue mobilization is critical to the success of Nigeria’s economic reform agenda. We have an unacceptably low level of non-oil revenue, and much of that is driven by a failure to collect tax revenues.”

She pointed out that with a tax to GDP ratio of only 6%, one of the lowest levels in the world, “we have a lot of work to do if we are going to build a sustainable revenue base that will deliver inclusive growth. Our data gathering program over the last year has now given us the tools we need to be more aggressive at pursuing tax avoiders, both domestically and abroad.

The minister also highlighted the need for strong budget implementation and transparency to create trust and accountability in government.

She declared that “While we focus on raising revenue’s and bringing people into the tax system, we must be equally aggressive in our approach to budget implementation and transparency. Our people must know where their hard earned tax contributions are being spent and the impact that they are having on national development, and the daily lives of citizens. This will be a core focus for us.”

Adeosun also met with the rating agencies Moody’s and Fitch to update them on progress towards economic reform objectives, as well as the World Bank Country team to discuss the status of on-going projects in Nigeria, and the pipeline of projects for 2018. She will also be attending meetings on closing the financing gap for water, affordable housing finance food security and nutrition over the coming days as part of the government’s focus on sustainable solutions to some of Nigeria’s most pressing social challenges.

“While the infrastructure that we build to facilitate power and transportation is vital to our economic growth, we are equally focused on addressing the challenges we face to deliver services to our people. Water quality and nutrition are fundamental to quality of life, but also deliver economic benefits. We must do more to improve living standards for our people and so addressing food security, water and nutrition are central to our reform agenda. This isn’t just about economics; these are the basic responsibilities of government. We need to redouble our efforts and show people that their tax revenue can deliver real change in their daily lives.”