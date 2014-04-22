Kebbi Trains Sharia Court Judges

The Kebbi State Government on Tuesday commenced the training of 150 Sharia Court Judges on advanced Sharia Legal System to enhance the dispensation of Islamic Justice in the state.

Muhammad Sani, Chief Registrar, Sharia Court of Appeal, addressing the participants in Birnin Kebbi, said the training would improve judges’ practical knowledge and enhance their understanding and memory on Sharia legal system. “The Sharia Court Judges would be trained on inheritance, marital complex, divorce, debt and land utilization strictly in line with the Islamic jurisprudence,” said Sani.

Sani advised the Judges to shun selfishness, considering their vast knowledge in the Qur’an, Sunnah and Islamic jurisprudence.

“We expect the Judges to be aligned and more conscious with the responsibilities placed on them in dealing with both Muslims and Christians in the state,” said Sani.

Malam Bala Mairiga, the Chief Judge of the state, represented by Adamu Gulma, urged the participants to make good use of the knowledge acquired.

He said the training would be sustained and advised the Sharia Court to embark on monthly publication of past rulings.

“Past rulings will serve as references and improve knowledge of Judges,” Mairiga said.

Mukhtar Jega, the state Grand Kadi, in his remarks, urged the Judges to use the training to correct their past mistakes.