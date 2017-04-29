Lagos Hosts Nigerian Editors

The Nigerian Guild of Editors holds its biennial convention in Lagos today. The event which is taking place at the Lagos Airport Hotel started with the registration of about 300 participants from across the country yesterday, Friday April 28.

The theme of the conference is: A Nation in Recession: Whither The Nigerian Media? Mr Akinwumi Ambode, governor of Lagos State will declare the convention open. For governor Ambode, it is a special occasion , because the event coincides with the ongoing celebration of 50th anniversary of the State.

While Malam Kabiru Yusuf, chairman Daily Trust Newspaper will chair the occasion , Mr Emma Agu,a communication expert will deliver a paper.

Election into the offices of president, deputy president, Vice President and treasurer among others will also be held today. Funke Egbemode , who has been holding forth since the appointment of Malam Garba Deen Mohammed as an assistant general manager with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, is running for president. Garba Deen stepped in as president of the Guild following the appointment of Femi Adesina as special adviser on media and publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.