Media Should Quit Blame Game- Lai Mohammed 

The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed believes that the theme of the biennial convention and conference of the Nigerian guild of Editor, NGE is not appropriate for the season. He said this in Lagos in his message to the convention, which was delivered by Bayo Onanuga, chief executive of News Agency of Nigeria, NAN. According to the minister, the theme A Nation in Recession: Wither The Nigerian Media? Is not in sync with the development in the country where the Central Bank of Nigeria and the National Bureau of Statistics have indicated that the country is on its way out of recession.

Mohammed said the media regales the reading audience with stories that indict the government of poor management of the economy. He said the media should quit the blame game on matters concerning the recession in the country. While blaming the media for the failure to make the public fully understand the truth about the recession, he admonished the media to stop the blame game. Rather he asked that the media educate the people on efforts being made to get out of the recession.