Mid-Term Appraisal Of New Deal

It pains to watch Nigerians groan in the midst of plenty of everything with which God would endow a nation. They have lost confidence in themselves within their borders. Their salvation now must come from Chinese, Indians, Germans, Americans and what have you. For about two decades now, all initiatives as to self-help, have deserted this sprawling territory that is one of the richest in the world because of the dearth of leaders with vision.

This is why one remembers great men like Nnamdi Azikiwe, Obafemi Awolowo, Ahmadu Bello, Aminu Kano, Michael Okpara, Samuel Ogbemudia and their creative leadership styles. And there were great thinkers, original and not copy cats, in this our blessed country called Nigeria.

The likes of Bankole Akpata, Anthony Enahoro, Samuel G. Ikoku, Sam Aluko, Pius N. Okigbo, Remi Fani-Kayode, Hezekiah Oluwasanni, Oyenuga and others factored Nigeria’s peculiar nature into their thinking and planning in the political sphere, highlighting mainly the essence of the quality of the person in order to ensure the establishing of a firm foundation in every aspect of development.

Read More on TELL Magazine Android, iPhone and iPad App

Technocrats like Allison Ayida, Tijani Yesufu, Ebong, Etukudo, Clement Isong and others of the 1960s’ generation in service never looked unto Whitehall, Washington, the Kremlin or any other institution for delivery when they mapped out programmes for our people. And this was why we surprised the so-called advanced nations then in our industrial development.

Must we wait to earn some petrol dollar before we mend our roads or build new ones? Should our future be tied to the whims of any supra-national organisations? What happened to direct labour? President Muhammadu Buhari has tried to set a new progressive agenda, but those around him have proved to be non-plussed in political and economic spheres. They behave like Lilliputians in real politics. This is why the legislature has been reduced to Portuguese parliament. Politics and the economy were trivialised by Olusegun Obasanjo. So such high-mindedness that characterised politics in pre-independence and until the military handover of 1999 escaped through the windows of greed and political jobbery.

Buhari gallantly fights corruption, but it should also extend to service providers in the communication sectors like, telephone operators and private mass communication firms. MTN, Airtel, Etisalat and others bleed their consumers. They inflict on airspace and mobile sets crooked promotions. Don’t organisations obtain permit to run lottery and gambling?…