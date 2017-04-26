NFF Signs New Sponsorship Deal

The collaboration said to be the first of its kind for Aiteo in Nigeria, will commence May 1 this year and has a one-year extension clause Click To Tweet

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has secured a five-year sponsorship deal with Aiteo Group, an energy company. The contract, which was signed Wednesday and worth 2.5 Billion, now makes Aiteo the Official Optimum Partner of the NFF. The collaboration said to be the first of its kind for Aiteo in Nigeria, will commence May 1 this year and has a one-year extension clause. Reacting to the deal, Aiteo’s Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, Ndiana-Abasi Matthew, said the company’s “overarching social responsibility objectives are to encourage a positive impact, through our activities on the society-at-large and has successfully done so for several years.” He added that “football brings joy to the lives of Nigerians and each moment celebrated by families in their living rooms over a goal scored or friends catching up on highlights of a well –taken free –kick by their local heroes, leaves an indelible mark with memories for a life time.”

In his reaction, Amaju Pinnick, NFF President, described the development as a “heartwarming landmark in the history of football sponsorship in Nigeria,” as a “critical area of our expenditure is being taken care of by this agreement.”

Also happy about the development is Ademola Olajire, NFF’s Director of Media and Communications. “This is a long –awaited injection of funds the NFF has earnestly yearned for. We are convinced that we are turning a new chapter in Nigerian football with this agreement in place. As Aiteo Group is breaking grounds in all spheres, we share a vision of excellence to promoting the delight of football –loving Nigerians,” said Olajire.