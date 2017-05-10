Nigerian Army Appoints New Commander For Boko Haram Operations

The Nigerian Army has appointed 147 officers into the Operation Lafiya Dole, some divisions, formations and training schools.

A posting released by the Office of the Military Secretary (Army), last week, revealed that the Commander, Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps, Major General RO Yusuf, is now the Commander Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Minna.

Meanwhile, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division Nigerian Army, Major General A. Oyebade, will move to the Army Headquarters as Chief of Logistics (COLOG).

In the same vein, Major General AM Dikko has been posted from the Office of the National Security Adviser to 1 Division as GOC, while Major General I Attahiru is now the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman.

According to the statement, Major General Lucky Irabor will now move to the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), as the Field Commander.

Major General PJ Dauke has also been posted from 3 Division to 81 Division as GOC and Brigadier General BI Ahanotu, will be Acting GOC 3 Division.

The erstwhile Registrar of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Brigadier General IM Yusuf will be the Acting GOC 7 Division and Brigadier General SO Olabanji, while the Commandant of Amphibious Training School Calabar, is now the Acting GOC 8 Task Force Division.

The GOC 81 Division, Major General EB Oyefolu, is now the Commander, Nigerian Army Training Centre (NATRAC), Kontagora, while Brigadier General MG Ali, has been moved to Nigerian Army Special Forces School Buni Yadi, as Commandant from NATRAC.

Similarly, Brigadier General IM Obot is now Brigade Commander of the 26 Task Force Brigade, while Brigadier General AO Quadri will move from the Office of the Chief of Army Staff to 25 Task Force Brigade as Commander.

Also according to the statement, those affected in the new posting include some Commanders and Staff Officers at the Defence, Army Headquarters and Brigades.