Nollywood Actor Olumide Bakare Is Dead

The actor died in the early hours of Saturday after a “successful surgery”.

Bakare had been battling heart and lung related illnesses and was admitted at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Oyo state.

Mufu Onifade, former president of the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP), has confirmed his death in a statement.

“He had a successful surgery and after the surgery, he talked to people and told them he was fine. But two hours later, he passed on. It is very painful because I had actually been wishing him a quick recovery,” he said.

the theater profession. He started on stage and then from there, went on TV, did radio and then film which was where he settled.

“Of course he became much more popular for his stint on TV in Oluwa Langbe Lodge. That was what brought him to the limelight. You can’t fault him as a professional. He is someone who was very discipline. I see him as the last of the second generation of actors in Nigeria.”

Bakare suffered a cardiac arrest earlier in the year and was rushed to the emergency unit of UCH where he was placed in intens