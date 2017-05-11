Ogun State Hosts Southern Governors’ Wives Forum

Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, on Thursday, played host to Wives of Governors of Southern States of Nigeria.

The First Ladies, under the aegis of the Southern Governors’ Wives Forum, SGWF, paid a courtesy visit on the Governor at his office ahead of a women empowerment program and other activities aimed at positively impacting the life of women and the society at large.

In the course of their stay in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, members of the Southern Governors’ Wives Forum also took out time to organize an empowerment workshop for women.