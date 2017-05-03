Power: Ogun State To Hosts $200m Transmission Project

As Indonesia Eyes Investment in Ogun

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, on Wednesday, announced plans to construct a $200m power transmission project in Ogun State.

Managing Director of the TCN, Mr. Usman Gur Mohammed, disclosed this during a courtesy visit on the Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

Mohammed said, the project, when completed, will address the inadequacy of the transmission capacity of the nation, which currently stands at 6,500 megawatts and also increase available power to industrial concerns and the general populace.

To facilitate the smooth take off of the project, Mohammed said the TCN will require land in places such as Lukosi, Abeokuta; Redeemption Camp and Mountain of Fire Ministries area along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway corridor as well as Ajegunle very close to Agbara and Arigbajo axis.

The TCN boss said the land will be used for building sub stations that will help to expand the nation’s transmission capacity adding that the sum of $1.5 billion dollars has already been secured from donor agencies to finance the project.

Mohammed said the Transmission Company of Nigeria can not expand its transmission capacity without the active collaboration of the state governments, especially in the area of getting the right of way to acquire additional lands as well as payment of compensation to people who may be affected by its activities.

Responding, the Ogun State Governor said, power transmission is very key to overcoming the nations’ power challenges and the Ogun State governor is ready to support initiatives aimed at improving the nations’ capacity in this respect.

In the same vein, the Ogun State Governor, on Wednesday, expressed his administration’s readiness to explore areas of common interest with the Republic of Indonesia.

Governor Amosun stated this while playing host to the Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Harry Purwanto.



The Ambassador, who led a team on a courtesy visit to the Governor at his Oke Mosan, Abeokuta office, said a good number of Indonesian business concerns are interested in investing in Nigeria and they have found Ogun State to be a strategic and suitable destination for their investment.

In this respect, Mr. Purwanto said Indonesia is taking full advantage of the friendly investment atmosphere in Ogun State.

Governor Amosun, on his part, said his administration was interested in securing a working partnership with Indonesian government and businesses especially in the area of agriculture and agro-allied industries.