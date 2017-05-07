The Presidency Releases Names Of Freed Chibok Girls (Full List)

The Presidency has released the full list of the Chibok schoolgirls who regained freedom from Boko Haram captive, over three years after they were abducted.
See the names below:
Kwana Simon
Grace Dauda
Jummai Paul
Tobita Pogo
Yanke Shetima
Jumai Miutah
Juliana Yakubu
Mary Yakubu
Ruth Kolo
Mairawa Yahaya
Racheal Nkeke
Fibi Haruna
Asaba Manu
Esther Usman
Filo Dauda
Awa Abga
Lydia Joshua
Naomi Bitrus
Martha James
Falmata Musa
Aisha Ezekiel
Awa Yerima
Mwada Baba
Hannatu Ishaku
Mwa Daniel
Rifkatu Soloman
Maryamu Yakubu
Rebecca Joshep
Laid Audu
Amina Pogu