The Presidency Releases Names Of Freed Chibok Girls (Full List)

The Presidency has released the full list of the Chibok schoolgirls who regained freedom from Boko Haram captive, over three years after they were abducted.

See the names below:

Kwana Simon

Grace Dauda

Jummai Paul

Tobita Pogo

Yanke Shetima

Jumai Miutah

Juliana Yakubu

Mary Yakubu

Ruth Kolo

Mairawa Yahaya

Racheal Nkeke

Fibi Haruna

Asaba Manu

Esther Usman

Filo Dauda

Awa Abga

Lydia Joshua

Naomi Bitrus

Martha James

Falmata Musa

Aisha Ezekiel

Awa Yerima

Mwada Baba

Hannatu Ishaku

Mwa Daniel

Rifkatu Soloman

Maryamu Yakubu

Rebecca Joshep

Laid Audu

Amina Pogu