President Buhari Launched Economic Recovery And Growth Plan

The ceremony took place inside the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting.

In attendance were Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Senate President, Bukola Saraki; Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; Chairman, Nigerian Governors Forum, Abdulaziz Yari; National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, John Odigie-Oyegun; Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele and members of the Federal Executive Council.

While President Buhari was on medical vacation in London, the framework for the economic recovery plan was unfolded by the Ministry of Budget and National Planning.

Prior to the launch, Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity said the Medium-Term ERGP, has amongst its broad strategic objectives, restoring sustainable, accelerated inclusive growth and development; investing in the people; and building a globally competitive economy.

