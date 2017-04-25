Queen’s College To Resume Academic Activities

The government Lagos state has recommended the resumption of academic activities in Queen’s College, Yaba.

The recommendation is a sequel to the analyses of water samples from all water delivery points in the school.

Recently, diarrhoea outbreak in the school had led to the deaths of three students and hospitalisation of many.

A release signed by Adeola Salako on behalf of the commissioner for health, Jide Idris, noted that the lapses which resulted in the diarrhoea outbreak had been corrected by instituting various control measures.

Idris said the control measures include the “decommissioning of the multiple contaminated water sources, deployment of a single water source with water treatment, renovation of the dining hall, decontamination of the hostels, overhauling of the sewage system and clearance of the septic tanks”.

“I am delighted to inform you that, based on the results of the analysis of the latest water samples collected on Tuesday, April 11, 2017, all water delivery points have been certified to conform to official specifications and I hereby recommend to the school authority resumption of students of Queens College, Yaba, Lagos,” he said.

According to Idris four out of the 25 infected kitchen staff that were treated and tested still harboured some bacteria.

He suggested that the affected staff should be made to go for further treatment and be prevented from handling food served to pupils.

He said that out of the 40 cases admitted as a result of the outbreak, 37 were discharged after full recovery.

The commissioner noted that no new case of the disease has been reported since April 18.

He, however, warned that sporadic cases may still occur due to multi-microbial nature of the disease.

Idris added that periodic testing of water sources would continue, in line with international best practices.