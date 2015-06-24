Saraki Names Galaudu, Olaniyonu as Aides

Bukola Saraki, Senate president, has approved the appointment of Isa Galaudu, representative of Kebbi North Senatorial District in the Seventh Senate as his Chief of Staff.

The Senate president also confirmed the appointment of Yusuph Olaniyonu, the immediate past Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Ogun State, as his Special Adviser on Media.

This was announced on Tuesday in a statement signed by Benedict Effeturi, the Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly.

According to the statement, the appointments take immediate effect.