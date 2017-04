by TELL

Isiaka Adeleke, Senator representing Osun West senatorial district in Osun State is dead.

He died this morning at a private hospital in Osogbo, the capital of the state. Adeleke who was elected governor of the state on the platform of the defunct Social Democratic Party, SDP, was said to have had a heart attack.

He died this morning at a private hospital in Osogbo,was said to have had a heart attack. Click To Tweet