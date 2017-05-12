World Health Organisation Declares Ebola Epidemic In The Democratic Republic Of Congo

Ebola epidemic has been declared in the Democratic Republic of Congo after it was revealed that the killer virus has left several dead.

The World Health Organisation confirmed three people had died in the northeastern part of the country today.

A spokesperson from the WHO said the latest outbreak is being taken ‘very seriously’ after announcing the first death.

The announcement comes after the deadly virus swept across much of west Africa in 2014 and 2015, leaving thousands dead.

‘It (the outbreak) is in a very remote zone, very forested, so we are a little lucky,’ says spokesman Eric Kabambi.

‘We always take this very seriously.’

The outbreak was confirmed by tests on nine people who came down with a hemorrhagic fever in Bas-Uele province in the northeast of the country on or after April 22.

