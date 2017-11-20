Dress Made of 5,888 Leaves

A model presents a dress made of leaves to promote environmental protection at the Shampoola scenic area in Fogang County of Qingyuan City, south China’s Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2017. The dress was made of 5,888 leaves by four staff members in a week. (Xinhua)

