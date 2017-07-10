ICIR Equips Journalists With Skills

The workshop brought together 15 journalists from across the country. Selected by the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, ICIR to undergo training in investigative journalism, the journalists arrived and converged at AES Luxury Apartments, Jabi, Abuja on July 3, venue of the workshop. With the theme, Strengthening the Capacity of the Nigerian Media to Investigate and Report on Procurement Processes,’ they settled down for what, over four days, turned out to be an engrossing, enriching session.

Dayo Aiyetan, founder and executive director of ICIR kicked off the workshop with the topic ‘Introduction to Investigative Journalism’ which served as foundation for the programme. He pointed out that the training was meant to equip the participants with relevant skills that would enable them better report on issues bordering on procurement as that has been an area through which money meant for development purposes in Nigeria are embezzled. Investigative journalism, he said, is the tool to dig and uncover corruption. He wasn’t the only trainer for the workshop. Others were Musikilu Mojeed and Olufemi Joshua, both of Premium Times Newspaper, Seember Nyager of the Public and Private Development Centre, PPDC and her colleague, Kunle, and Yetunde Mosunmola of Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC.

The participants included Femi Owolabi of Cable Newspaper, Hope Ikwe, Business Day, Gbenga Salau, Guardian Newspaper, Busari Kemi, Nigerian Bulletin, Olawoyin Oladeinde, Premium Times, Linus Unah, Freelancer/The Nation Newspaper, Jamila H. Maiiyali, Freedom Radio, Fatima Page, Yobe TV, and Hauwa Gold of NAN. Others are Namlong Theresa of Vanguard Newspaper, Ekene James, FRCN, Adebulu Taiwo, Freelancer/The Nation Newspaper, Egwu Patrick Ejike, Orient Daily Newspaper, Innocent Duru, The Nation Newspaper and Anthony Akaeze of TELL Magazine. They were joined by resource fellow, Abdullateef Abubakar Jos, head of news of Freedom Radio, Kano, Sylvester Omose, an Abuja based publisher and Tajudeen Suleiman, ICIR’s director of projects.

The training, which lasted from July 4 to 7 is the first leg of the workshop. The second aspect will see the selected journalists undergo another training at PPDC, which is ICIR’s partner for the project supported by MacArthur Foundation. That will be followed by field work, where the journalists are expected to investigate and report on projects related to procurement.

Sharing their experiences, the participants admitted to having gained a lot in respect to scrutinizing and investigating contracts emanating from budget, online tools for Investigation, infographics, the use of Freedom of Information Act, ethics and issues of security for journalists.