23 Federal Govt Agencies Heads Replaced By Buhari

On Thursday President Muhammadu Buhari approved the replacement of heads of 23 federal government agencies, including that of the Consumer Protection Council, CPC, Pension Commission PenCom and Petroleum Pricing and Regulatory Agency PPPRA.

According to the statement issued on Thursday in Abuja by the Director, Press and Public Affairs in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Bolaji Adebiyi said all the appointment take immediate effect.

According to the statement Vice President Osinbajo and Mr. Babatunde Iruka was named as Executive Secretary of the CPC, BarrJulie Okah-Donli as the Director- General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

Other appointments are Barr. Mary Ikpere-Eta, Director-General, National Centre for Women Development (NCWD) and Bayo Somefun as Managig Director, Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF). The Fund also has Tijani Suleiman, Jasper Azuatalam and Kemi Nelson as Executive Directors. While Arc. Ahmed Dangiwa is the new Managing Director of the Federal Mortgage Bank (FMB), Melvin Eboh, Hajiya Rahimatu Aliyu and Umaru Abdullahi Dankane were named Executive Directors. The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has Alex Okoh as Director General; Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), Abdulkadir Saidu Umar as Executive Secretary, while the National Park Service (NPS) has Ibrahim Musa Goni as Conservator-General/Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Other appointments are the Service Compact (SERVICOM) which has Nnenna A. Akajemeli as National Coordinator/CEO; National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Dr. Nasiru Mohammed Ladan as Director General; Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Saliu Dada Alabi as Director General; National Research Institute for Chemical Technology, Prof. Jef. T. Barminas as Director General, as well as the Nigeria Institute for Social and Economic Research (NISER) which has Dr. Haruna Yerima, as Director General. The Nigeria Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has Sunday Thomas as Deputy Commissioner while the Federal Character Commission has Barr. Mohammed Bello Tukur as Secretary For the National Pension Commission (PENCOM), Dikko Aliyu Abdulrahman was appointed Director General though subject to senate confirmation the statement equally named Funso Doherty as Chairman; Akin Akinwale, Abubakar Zaki Magawata, Ben Oviosun and Nyerere Ayim as executive commissioners. Engr. Umar Gambo Jibrin was named Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority FCDA; Mrs. Folashade Joseph, Managing Director, Nigeria Agriculture Insurance Corporation; Cecilia Umaru Gaya, as Director General of the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON); and Mrs. Luci Ajayi as Executive Secretary, Lagos International Trade Fair Management Board. Others are Barr. Emmanuel Jimme, Managing Director, Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority; Lanre Gbajabiamila, Director General, Nigeria Lottery Regulatory Commission and automobile designer, Jelani Aliyu as Director General of the Nigeria Automotive Design and Development Council.