Adeleke Buried Amidst Protest 

Senator Isiaka Adeleke, first elected governor of Osun State has been buried this morning in his home in Ede. But that was done under the heavy presence of security forces deployed to keep protesters in check.

Youths had gone on the streets after the breaking of news of his death yesterday, alleging foul play. The protesters claimed that some unknown persons who probably did not want him to run for governor at the governorship election slated for next year in the state must be the brain behind his demise. This theory appears to have torn apart the All Progressives Congress, APC, the ruling party in the state. One of the social events he attended on Saturday was in Iwo, a town in his Osun west district that is expected to produce the next governor.

Adeleke’ supporters apparently saw him as towering above all prospective candidates from the district. They, therefore, assumed that he would have been considered a threat to the ambition of one or two of the other contenders.

However, much of these remain in the realm of speculation, including the people who may run for the party’s ticket, as no open campaign has taken off yet. Even at that those who are aware of the underground campaigns and political consultations were already speculating that he was among the front runners. It is therefore expected that his political camp, which had put a lot of capital on his candidature would suspect foul play.

An initial arrangement to bury him on Sunday was put on hold because his corpse had to be taken back to the hospital for autopsy. The corpse was taken back to Ede last night, at a time it was too late to perform the burial rites. Though the result of the autopsy is yet to be made public, the family had earlier said he died of heart failure.

He was finally buried around 11:00 am today.

Meanwhile, shortly before the burial, an ugly incident was averted when a special adviser to Governor Rauf Aregbesola was attacked by the mob. She had to be rescued and whisked away by security operatives.