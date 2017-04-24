Amosun Rescues Aregbesola’s Aide From Angry Youths At Adeleke’s Burial

Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, on Monday, literally saved the day when he intervened and prevented a restive crowd of sympathisers at the Ede, Osun State country home of late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, from lynching Ms Idia Babalola, a former Special Adviser to Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and now a Commissioner nominee.



The crowd of sympathisers became restive when Babalola came in for the Islamic prayers ahead of the internment of the two-time Senator and first elected governor of Osun State.

Angry sympathisers demanded that Babalola be made to leave the premises.

When pleas from dignitaries at the event, including Ondo State Governor, Mr.Rotimi Akeredolu, failed to persuade the angry crowd, Governor Amosun had to join some other dignitaries in personally shielding the lady and leading her out of the premises.

Senator Adeleke died on Sunday and was buried on Monday morning according to Islamic rites.

