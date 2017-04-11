FAAN Probes Airport Fire

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN has said that it has commenced an investigation into the fire incident at its administrative block in Lagos earlier today. This is a sequel to the containment of the fire that would have raised the administrative block of the authority in an early morning fire, which cause is yet unknown.

A statement by Mrs. Herrienta Yakubu, acting general manager, Corporate Affairs, while assuring that normalcy had been restored to the area, also assured travelers that the incident would have no adverse effect on airport operations. She expressed satisfaction at the prompt response of the FAAN fire department, in collaboration with the Lagos State fire office to stop the fire before it made serious damage to the office complex.

However, the cause of the fire is yet to be determined, even as the police states that it has given security cover to the affected area. Besan Ghana, commissioner of Police in charge of the airport who also said that the FAAN was working with his men to ensure the security of the building also said, “I can’t ascertain the extent of damage, for now, investigation will be conducted that will reveal the extent of damage done to the building and property within the building.”

At about 9:00 am today it was noticed that smoke was billowing out of a part of the building. And an alarm raised brought firemen to the spot.