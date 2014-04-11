We know it has a great taste. But what you stand to get from pawpaw is skin deep. Recent research has shown that the health benefits of pawpaw may be even greater than its delicious taste. In fact, pawpaw and its derived products are increasingly used for a variety of medicinal and therapeutic purposes both by natural health practitioners and in conventional medicine.

These are just some of the major vitamins and minerals found in large quantities in pawpaw: dietary fibre, foliate, vitamins A, C and E. It also contains small amount of calcium, iron, riboflavin, thiamine and niacin. It is also very rich in antioxidant nutrients flavonoids and carotenes, very high in vitamin C plus A, and low in calories and sodium.

In addition to these, pawpaw is high in dietary fibre and rich in important antioxidants. At the same time, pawpaw is low in calories and sodium. The fruit also includes unique ingredients not found in other fruits. Two of these are papain and chymopapain, which are enzymes that help break down proteins and convert them into amino acids, making pawpaw an excellent digestive aid, reducing bloating and indigestion.

Pawpaw also has anti-inflammatory properties that reduce the severity of the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis and aid in recovery from sports injuries, amongst many other conditions that are caused by inflammation. These include everything from the common cold to more serious diseases.

The antioxidants found in pawpaw are extremely beneficial to health. Antioxidants have been shown to scavenge the free radicals that play such an important part in the development of cancer, heart disease and other life-threatening diseases that have become so prevalent in modern society, where processed and other unhealthy foods have become such a large part of our diet.

While many health care professionals recommend consulting a holistic doctor with knowledge of both natural and conventional medicine for existing or suspected diseases, taken regularly, pawpaw plays a vital role in preventing those diseases from occurring.