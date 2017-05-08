Nigerian Youngsters Listed In England World Cup Squad

Ademola Lookman Everton youngster tops the list of six players listed in the England U-20 final squad for the ‎World Youth Championship who are also qualified to represent Nigeria.

Ademola who opted to represent England after a move by the Nigeria football House to get him to switch allegiance fell through is joined by Liverpool duo of Ovie Ejaria and Sheyi Ojo, Tottenham Hotspur’s Josh Onomah and Chelsea teen duo of Dominic Solanke and Fikayo Tomori.

The World Youth Championship will begin this month in South Korean.