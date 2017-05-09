Senate To Pass 2017 Budget May 11

TELL – The Appropriation Committee of the Senate and the House of Representatives on Tuesday laid the report of the 2017 budget before the National Assembly.

At the commencement of plenary at the Senate, the Chairman Senate Committee on Appropriation, Senator Danjuma Goje presented the report from the lawmakers.

According to the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki said this is the first time the Appropriation Bill will be presented with details. He added that soft copies will be given.

“Hard copies will be given tomorrow and the bill will be passed on Thursday,” the National Assembly tweeted.

At the House of Reps, the Chairman of Appropriation Committee, Mustapha Dawaki also laid the report of the 2017 budget before the House in plenary.

The committee is proposing a figure of 7.44 trillion Naira for the 2017 budget instead of the 7.298 trillion Naira proposed by the executive.