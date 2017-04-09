Sheriff’s Media Aide Resigns 

Inuwa Bwala, special adviser on media to Ali Modu Sheriff, former governor of Borno State and the national chairman of the troubled opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP has resigned. In a press release issued Sunday, April 9, Bwala said he was leaving the job on health grounds. He said, ‘I am stepping down for personal reasons to enable me to face my personal challenges, especially my health.’

He, however, apologized to ‘Nigerians, especially our political leaders and professional colleagues, whose feelings I have been made to injure in explaining or defending certain positions’ while he served sheriff.

An independent source claimed that Bwala may have taken that decision consequent upon the disposition of sheriff to efforts of political leaders, including former president Goodluck Jonathan, to resolve the roiling crisis in the party. The former governor reportedly walked out of a reconciliation meeting called by Jonathan.