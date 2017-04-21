Ugo Ehiogu, Nigerian Born Star Defender, Dies

Nigerian-born British former football player,

He was, until his death, Tottenham Hotspur’s U-23 team coach. A statement by Tottenham Hotspur reveals that “Ugo received immediate treatment after suffering a cardiac arrest at the Training Centre yesterday before being

transferred to hospital, where he passed away in the early hours of this morning.” A former England international, with limited appearances though, Ehiogu played professional football for Aston Villa and Middlesbrough, among others. He was described by Bryan Robson, a British coach as “such a good, strong defender and a fitness fanatic.” His Tottenham Hotspur side was due to face their Manchester United counterparts on Monday at Old Trafford but the fixture has now been postponed, out of respect for the player.