2 Banks Set Ablaze After Policeman Shoot 3 Trailer Drivers Dead In Apapa

An angry mob is currently causing mayhem in Apapa area of Lagos as a policeman attached to Diamond Bank on Burma Road allegedly shot dead three trailer drivers.

The irate mob set the Diamond bank on fire as the management of the bank refused to release the trigger-happy policeman to the mob. The mob also set a Sterling Bank branch on Wharf Road ablaze.

It was gathered that the trailer drivers had indiscriminately parked in front of the bank. Angered by the killing and the bank’s refusal to hand over the policeman to them, the driver’s colleagues moved to set the bank ablaze, destroying properties and other valuables.

Policemen from Rapid Response Squad, anti-riot squad and Area B command, as well as operatives from the Nigerian Navy Ship BEECEOFT, have been deployed to the scene of the incident.

