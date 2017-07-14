Abdullahi Wammako, Sokoto Rep, Is Dead

Abdullahi Wammako, a member of the house of representatives from Sokoto state, is dead.

Wammako, who represented Kware/Wammako federal constituency, was a first term lawmaker.

He contested and won the 2015 parliamentary election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wammako died at an Abuja hospital after a brief illness.

In a statement on Friday, Yakubu Dogara, the speaker, expressed heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Sokoto state.

He prayed that God would comfort his immediate family over the loss.

“Hon Wamakko was a dedicated lawmaker who had the progress of Kware/Wamakko federal constituency, Sokoto state and the entire Nigeria at heart. As we mourn his painful untimely departure, I pray that God will bring solace to his family who will miss him the most and grant him eternal rest,” the statement read.

“I also condole with the government and people of Sokoto state over this loss. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”