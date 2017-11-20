Alex Ekwueme is Dead

Alex Ekwueme, 85, former vice president in the second republic, is dead. He died in a London hospital yesterday, according to a statement released by his family. His younger brother, Laz, who’s the traditional ruler of Oko, in Anambra state, conveyed the message in the statement. “The Ekwueme family regrets to announce the peaceful passing away of their patriarch, the former Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Dr Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme GCON,” he said.

Ekwueme, who had been ill for sometime and reportedly suffered a stroke, was flown abroad from Enugu two weeks ago in a bid to save his life.

The late politician served as vice president to Shehu Shagari from 1979 under the NPN party until the coup of December 1983 truncated their mandate.