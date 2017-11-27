Fans Attack Whizkid over Banky W’s Wedding

Whizkid, one of Nigeria’s star musicians, failed to attend Banky W’s, his former boss’s white wedding. The event held on November 25 in South Africa. This really made some fans angry and they trooped to his instagram page to call him names, ranging from proud to arrogant. Whizkid’s absence is viewed as a snub, as he had failed to attend the traditional wedding in Nigeria which preceded the white wedding. Following his failure to attend the traditional wedding, Whizkid had apologised to his former boss, citing reasons he couldn’t make it to the event and promising to attend the white wedding. But he again failed to show up. Reports say he was busy uploading and sharing the picture of his first son, Boluwatife at a time he ought to have identified with his former boss. Whizkid later sent a message to Banky W on his twitter page saying: “God bless my big bro @bankywellington and our new wife @adesuaetomi. God will bless you with happiness and abundance of Joy as u start your new life together! Missing this day is something that will forever make me sad, But this is not about me, its abt you! Enjoy! Happiness and love forever! #Stillwaitingonmypassport”