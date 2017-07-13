INEC Halts Moves To Recall Dino Melaye

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has halted the recall process for Dino Melaye, the Senator representing Kogi West Constituency at the National Assembly.

The plan to effect Melaye’s recall from the Senate is steeped in the outspoken senator’s long-drawn-out enmity with Yahaya Bello, Governor of Kogi State.

The recall has been the subject of a legal dispute, with the Federal High Court, Abuja ruling last week that the “status quo” should be maintained.

On Thursday, the commission announced its intention to abide by the ruling.