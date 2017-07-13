Nigerian Air Force Unveils Locally Made Surveillance Aircraft

The Nigerian Air Force has launched a locally made unmanned aerial vehicle and a light surveillance aircraft as part of efforts to wage war against Boko Haram Insurgents especially in the north east of Nigeria.

The Force said it is intensifying efforts at promoting the use of locally made military hardware to compliment the efforts of the ground troops.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar said the initiative is part of efforts to develop local content and build capacity within the Air Force.